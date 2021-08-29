Sergio Garcia picked a really bad time to leave his ball in a bunker … twice
Stay inside the top 30 of the FedEx Cup points list and book your trip to East Lake. Realistically, that had to be what Sergio Garcia was thinking when he started the final round of the BMW Championship. Having begun the week in 44th place in the points list, the 41-year-old Spaniard played impressively over the first three days at Caves Valley, shooting rounds of 65-67-67. That let him creep into a tie for fourth place, four off the lead, and jump to 27th in the projected points race. For a guy who hasn’t played in the Tour Championship since 2017, getting to Atlanta would be a pretty nice accomplishment.www.golfdigest.com
Comments / 1