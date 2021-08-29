ACC evaluating whether to keep its HQ in Greensboro (JOHN BRASIER)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina’s Triad region has an answer to a question that was left hanging two weeks ago at the Wyndham Champions breakfast, and the answer is not what leaders there would have hoped.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is evaluating relocating its headquarters. It has enlisted Newmark, a Texas-based real estate advisory firm, as it formally explores whether to move from Greensboro, its original home, to another location should research indicate advantages in doing so. That is according to an interview by the Richmond-Times Dispatch with new ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. He referred to a “holistic and transparent review” that also includes former Power Five commissioners Kevin Weiberg of the Big 12 and Jim Delany of the Big Ten evaluating governance, staffing, revenue and branding.

[ ALSO READ: Could real estate search lead to HQ move for Wells Fargo? ]

The acknowledgment comes about two weeks after High Point University President Nido Qubein, at the Wyndham Champions breakfast, had asked Phillips to commit to keeping the ACC in Greensboro. It was a question that Qubein indicated was top of mind for business leaders in the Triad — and one that has long been pondered, increasingly so since longtime ACC chief John Swofford announced he would be stepping down. Phillips, who took the helm Feb. 1, did not address the question during that event.

Phillips expects recommendations from Newmark, along with Weiberg and Delany, by mid-November, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Charlotte is widely thought to be a potential landing place if the conference relocates its headquarters.

(WATCH BELOW: BUZZ CITY: Hornets select UConn’s James Bouknight 11th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft)

©2021 Cox Media Group