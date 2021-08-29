Cancel
NFL

WATCH: Justin Fields throws ridiculous touchdown pass

By Phil Harrison
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago


Former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields got the start in the Bears’ last preseason game Saturday night. It was another chance to showcase what the future of the position could be in Chicago, and there’s one play that whipped the stadium and fans in a frenzy.

At the end of the second quarter with the Bears trailing 10-7 and facing a first-and-10 snap just inside the red zone, Fields rolled to his right and fired an across-the-body laser in an extremely tight window for a highlight-worthy touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

It’s something we saw Fields do multiple times in the scarlet and gray, but it’s even more impressive against players that can lock up and close down windows even quicker in the NFL.

Watch the play for yourself below thanks to the NFL’s official Twitter account.

For the game, the former Heisman finalist and Big Ten Player of the Year completed 7-of-10 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He rushed the ball two times for 13 yards in a 27-24 Chicago win.

We all know Fields is not going to be the starter as the season kicks off for the Bears, but, hopefully, some more plays like this when he’s called upon can start to get him under center sooner rather than later. Again, when he’s ready.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

