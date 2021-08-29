Cancel
Lyon County, KY

Lyons Drop Two Matches at Russellville

By Scott Brown
yoursportsedge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyon County dropped a pair of soccer matches Saturday at the Russellville Panther Classic with a late goal by Barren County deciding the first contest. Deven Guess got the Lyons on the scoreboard in the opener against the Trojans with the goal standing up for the first 40 minutes. Barren County [4-4-1] scored a quick goal off the foot of Aden Nyekan in the second half to tie the match. Nyekan would add the game-winner with three minutes left.

