The New York Jets defense was in a bad way after the Carl Lawson injury but the Shaq Lawson trade might help alleviate some of their woes. Carl Lawson suffering a torn Achilles was a massive blow for the New York Jets. The team signed the veteran edge rusher in free agency to give a position group that has struggled with effectiveness for years a massive boost. And by all accounts, he was prepared to do exactly that prior to his season-ending injury. Vinny Curry also being ruled out only made things worse.