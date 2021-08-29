Cancel
Video Games

How to Get Pichu in Pokemon GO

By Eder Ramirez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePichu is one of the most popular Pokemon from the franchise, standing proudly in almost every piece of Pokemon media. Pokemon GO is no exception, as the electric mouse has also established itself in the real world. However, the method of obtaining it is different from it’s older, more-popular counterpart, so here is how to get Pichu in Pokemon GO.

