Deciding where to spend your weekly grocery dollars is serious business. Just ask advertisers and marketing firms who put forth massive budgets and time to catch your split-second attention toward their new product. They strategically place cereals and candies at the perfect eye-level of demanding young consumers. There are stores who accommodate the leanest of budgets to those able to spare no expense to feed their families. From Walmart Neighborhood Markets to Morton’s Gourmet Market, and everything in between, finding places to buy food is not a problem. Rarely, though, is there a place that provides healthy, locally sourced foods and is also budget friendly. A store that is a delight to the senses and makes checking off a grocery list a pleasure is not the norm.