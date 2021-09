The Lyon County Lyons suffered their sixth straight loss of the season in a 7-1 decision against the Webster County Trojans on Saturday. Just before the teams took the field, a rainstorm changed the dynamic of the game, dumping buckets of water on the pitch. With Lyon keeper Luke Gilbert working around a large puddle, Webster scored the first goal of the game. But the Lyons quickly answered back, as Timothy Stewart-Taylor planted one in the net on an assist from Levi Willis to tie the game at 1-1 with 25 minutes still left in the first half.