Looking at the Kotkaniemi offer sheet through an Elias Pettersson lens

 4 days ago

That offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi certainly spiced up a quiet offseason weekend, didn't it?. I covered the main points of the deal over at Forbes on Saturday:. And while the offer was unexpected, I can't say it was completely surprising. As Darren Dreger has pointed out again, there seemed to be a good deal of ill will in Kotkaniemi's camp when he was healthy scratched against Tampa Bay for what turned out to be the last two games of the playoffs.

NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Poll: Should The Canadiens Match The Jesperi Kotkaniemi Offer Sheet?

The biggest news in the hockey world right now is the offer sheet that the Carolina Hurricanes signed with Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The Montreal Canadiens have just a few more days to decide whether or not to match the one-year $6.1MM contract and keep Kotaniemi or let him go to the Hurricanes in exchange for first- and third-round picks.
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Showdown: Elias Pettersson vs. Quinn Hughes

Two of the Vancouver Canucks’ biggest stars, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes still remain unsigned. With both in line for massive long-term contracts either this offseason or next, they are without a doubt two of the most important pieces on the team right now. Which begs the question, who is more valuable in the long run? A superstar forward or a superstar defenceman?
NHLchatsports.com

Wake With Elias: Pettersson and Svechnikov

"Does the Svechnikov steal of a contract impact the #Canucks' leverage with Elias Pettersson?" Svechnikov has played 50 more games in his career than Pettersson, and has fewer goals and assists. Career points per game:. Svechnikov: .68. Pettersson: .93. What do you think?— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) August 26, 2021. Matt...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flyers, Canadiens, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a right shot defenseman. Will they sign someone or offer a PTO? Sean Couturier talked about his new deal and seems to hint that he took a team-friendly discount to make an extension work with the Philadelphia Flyers. Will the Montreal Canadiens match the offer sheet from the Carolina Hurricanes and did Jesperi Kotkaniemi sign it for the money or because he’s upset with the team? Finally, would it make sense for the San Jose Sharks to buy out Evander Kane?
NHLSportsnet.ca

Iain MacIntyre on Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson contract scenarios

Canucks reporter Iain MacIntyre joins Craig MacEwen and Joey Kenward to talk about Manchester United's official proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo. He discusses a long-term deal for Quinn Hughes is more probable than for Elias Pettersson at this time due to the price tag. Now Playing. Aug. 27: Hour 2 –...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Back to the top-23 offseason questions with #8 on Trocheck + Kotkaniemi

With training camp around the corner, I thought I would get back to the top-23 off-season questions. Today's revenge is a dish best served (somewhat) cold by the 'Canes prompted which question to cover. I will do my best to link today's offer sheet to that question, though it should be pretty obvious.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders: Kotkaniemi offer sheet shows why Lamoriello is silent

EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK - JANUARY 04: General Manager Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders attends practice during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park on January 04, 2021 in East Meadow, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Today, the Carolina Hurricanes shocked the hockey...
NHLmarkerzone.com

HURRICANES REPORTEDLY TRIED TO GET KOTKANIEMI WITHOUT MAKING AN OFFER SHEET

On Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Hurricanes tendered an offer sheet to restricted free agent forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The contract is for one-year and is worth $6.1 million. The offer sheet comes two years after the Canadiens tendered one to Huricanes forward. Sebastian Aho, so this is more than likely an...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Revenge is a Dish Best Served Cold

Just before 5.30 PM on Saturday afternoon the Carolina Hurricanes surprised the hockey world by announcing that they had submitted a one-year and $6.1M offer sheet to Jesperi Kotkaniemi and that the young center had signed it. The move comes 2 years after GM Marc Bergevin tried to pry away Sebastian Aho with a five-year, $42.27M offer sheet. Back then, the Hurricanes matched it and are quite happy they did considering how Aho has performed for them, but clearly, they couldn’t resist giving Bergevin a taste of his own medicine. And for good measure, they added a $20 signing bonus (20 being Aho’s number) and tweeted the news in French.
NHLNBC Washington

Carolina Hurricanes Troll Montreal Canadiens With Kotkaniemi Offer Sheet

Hurricanes troll Canadiens with Kotkaniemi offer sheet originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Carolina Hurricanes are positioned to possibly swipe a talented young player from the Montreal Canadiens and they are having a lot of fun doing it. The Hurricanes tendered an offer sheet on Saturday to Canadiens forward...
MLBSportsnet.ca

Elliotte Friedman on Kotkaniemi's offer sheet, Eichel's future

Brent and Justin are joined by Sportsnet's Eric Engels to talk about where the Habs might lean with the Jesperi Kotkaniemi's offer sheet and what the market thinks of Marc Bergevin (16:22). Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez chats about Robbie Ray and why Jordan Romano came in to finish things off against the Orioles (47:22). Golf Digest's Shane Ryan looks at Bryson DeChambeau's impact on golf and the latest controversy surrounding him (01:04:39). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHLchatsports.com

What lessons will the rest of the NHL learn from the Jesperi Kotkaniemi offer sheet?

The Carolina Hurricanes offer sheet to Jesperi Kotkaniemi has become the talk of the NHL. While that’s not an especially high bar in August, this is a pretty irresistible story for a hockey fan. It’s got the novelty of the rarely seen offer sheet, some genuine intrigue over how it will all play out, and a solid dose of pettiness to add to the mix.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

2021-22 Buffalo Sabres: 1RW – Victor Olofsson (+ Brutal Self-Own?)

It’s long been a complaint among Sabres fans and media that the team doesn’t hit on their share of draft picks beyond the first round. The Sabres have actually hit on a few in recent years, but a lot of those players play for other teams now due to trades, free agency or not qualifying the rights of draft picks early in their development. A cursory glance around the league reminds us of a few old familiar names: Brendan Lemieux, JT Compher, Paul Byron, Cal Petersen, Brandon Hagel, Will Carrier and Brayden McNabb are a few of these players who ply their trade for different teams now.
NHL1stohiobattery.com

With Jesperi Kotkaniemi Dominating The NHL News, Does It Make Sense For The Blue Jackets To Wade Into The World Of The Offer Sheet?

The Carolina Hurricanes made headlines on Saturday night when they signed Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet. By signing the offer sheet, the Canadiens have a decision to make. They can match the contract offer, a one-year, $6,100,035 contract, and retain the young player. Or they can let young Kotkaniemi walk to Carolina and will be compensated with the Hurricanes' first and third-round picks in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Jesperi Kotkaniemi Offer Sheet All About Tom Dundon’s Pettiness

MONTREAL, QC - MAY 25: Jesperi Kotkaniemi #15 of the Montreal Canadiens stands during the singing of the national anthem prior to the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Four of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre on May 25, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

