Looking at the Kotkaniemi offer sheet through an Elias Pettersson lens
That offer sheet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi certainly spiced up a quiet offseason weekend, didn't it?. I covered the main points of the deal over at Forbes on Saturday:. And while the offer was unexpected, I can't say it was completely surprising. As Darren Dreger has pointed out again, there seemed to be a good deal of ill will in Kotkaniemi's camp when he was healthy scratched against Tampa Bay for what turned out to be the last two games of the playoffs.hockeybuzz.com
Comments / 0