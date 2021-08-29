Cancel
‘Candyman’ slashes way toward No. 1 box office spot

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES — “Candyman” hooked the top spot at the North American box office. The Universal Pictures film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II impressively pulled in more than $22.3 million through a quiet weekend despite concerns over the delta variant. The R-rated horror movie, co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, delves into an urban legend that believes if someone repeats “Candyman” five times in front of a mirror, that person would summon the hook-handed killer.

