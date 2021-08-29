Cancel
Biden’s vacuous mind drawing villainy into Afghanistan and America’s backyard

By Everett Piper
Washington Times
Cover picture for the articleOne of the things I learned long ago is the principle of the vacuum. As it is in physics, so it is with human nature. Nothing will always be filled with something. Just like a vortex in the Pacific, a black hole in the cosmos, or the Hoover in your living room, so it is in the public square and public policy. A vacuum simply can’t be resisted. Nothingness cannot sustain itself. Rest assured, a void will be filled. In the absence of goodness, cruelty thrives. Where there is no love, there will be hatred. Those without humility are inevitably arrogant. Take away charity, and selfishness prevails. Without a vision, the people perish, and on and on it goes.

