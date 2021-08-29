Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Oscoda; Roscommon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR EASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN ROSCOMMON AND WESTERN OSCODA COUNTIES At 315 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grayling to near North Higgins Lake to near Houghton Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roscommon, Lewiston, Garland, Red Oak, South Branch Township and Luzerne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
