Boston, MA

Boston police investigate homicide on Erie Street in Dorchester

By Dave Canton
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Boston homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Dorchester man Saturday evening. The Boston Police Department said in a Facebook posting that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the vicinity of 11 Erie Street in Dorchester Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. to find an adult male suffering an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

