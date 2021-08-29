French Quarter roof, awning ripped off and tossed into the street by Hurricane Ida

What appears to be a roof has been ripped from a building in the French Quarter and tossed into the street.

The massive piece of debris is on the street at the corner of Decatur and Toulouse.

The damage occurred as Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, but hours before the worst of the storm will reach New Orleans.

Already, hundreds of thousands are without power across Southeast Louisiana with more expected as conditions worsen. Power may not be restored in some areas for days or even weeks.

In New Orleans, Ida is forecast to bring winds of 100-110 mph with gusts up to 130 mph. Tornadoes are possible.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a rare "extreme wind warning" for large portions of southeast Louisiana as Hurricane Ida makes landfall.

The extreme wind warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m. for St. Bernard, St. Charles, Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson and Plaquemines parishes.

The NWS says widespread destructive winds of 115 to 150 mph will spread across those parishes as Hurricane Ida's eyewall move ashore.

