No cash or gas to run from Ida: ‘We can’t afford to leave’

By LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Owens felt defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana’s capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. The 27-year-old had spent days anxiously watching long lines of cars evacuating from Baton Rouge, bound for safer locations out of state as Hurricane Ida approached. He had hoped he and his wife, his mother-in-law, roommate and four pets would be among them. But leaving would have required money for gas and a hotel room — something they didn’t have.

