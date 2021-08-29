Cancel
San Diego, CA

Mission Beach shooting leaves four with non-life-threatening injuries

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a Saturday night shooting in Mission Beach that left four people with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The men, one of whom had a gun, ran east across Mission Boulevard toward Mission Bay Park after the shooting, San Diego police said.

The shooting took place after two groups got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight just after 11:20 p.m. at Mission Boulevard and Ventura Place near the Giant Dipper roller coaster.

Police said that the two men ran south from the fight a short distance and then one of them started firing into the crowd.

The four victims that were shot appear to be unrelated to the original fight, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in her left thigh, a 19-year-old man was shot in the right side of his rib cage, a 30-year-old man was shot in his right knee and a 20-year-old man was shot in his left calf. They were all taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call to call the San Diego Police Department or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

