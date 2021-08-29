Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Mercer The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 316 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hermitage, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Hermitage, Sharon, Sharpsville, Mercer, Stoneboro, Clark, Fredonia, Jackson Center, and Maurice K Goddard State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
