Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Harrison County in southern Mississippi Northeastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Kiln, or 7 miles north of Diamondhead, moving northwest at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Harrison, northeastern Hancock and southeastern Pearl River Counties. This includes Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 10 and 16. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN