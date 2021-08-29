Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskegon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Muskegon The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Muskegon County in west central Michigan * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Roosevelt Park, or 14 miles west of Muskegon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Muskegon... Muskegon Heights... Roosevelt Park North Muskegon... Lakewood Club... Fruitport Norton Shores... Dalton... Holton Sullivan... Brunswick... Muskegon SP Wolf Lake... Duck Lake SP... Twin Lake Cloverville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH