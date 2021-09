Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has emphasised the importance of the club being able to keep “one of the best players in the world” in Harry Kane.The transfer saga surrounding Kane ended on Wednesday when he announced he was “staying at Tottenham this summer” after accepting that he will not be joining Manchester City.Kane wanted to join the Premier League champions but they never got anywhere near a bid that even tempted Spurs to the negotiating table.The England captain accepted his fate and said he was “100 per cent” focused on helping Spurs this season.“To us it says we are...