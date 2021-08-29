Delighting in the birds that never leave

Summer birds are on their way out. Fall songbirds are soon to appear. But part of the pleasure of living in California is our wealth of year-round, resident birds. Birds are, of course, remarkable for their power of flight, which makes migration a feasible strategy for accessing food resources and nesting sites spread around the continent. We have our summer birds, such as swallows, orioles and flycatchers. And winter has its companionable songbirds soon to arrive from the north, like the white-crowned and golden-crowned sparrows coming to our yards in late September.