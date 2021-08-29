Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney Still Talk Regularly, According to One of Their Mutual Friends

By Kayleigh Roberts
Cosmopolitan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's friendship isn't plastered all over Instagram, doesn't mean it isn't as strong as ever. Speculation that Jessica and Meghan are on the outs is nothing new, but the latest round of goss was fueled by two things: First, Jessica didn't post an Instagram tribute to Meghan on her birthday earlier this month, which some people decided was a kind of snub. And second, Jessica shared and then deleted an Instagram post about mental health and not blaming people and companies that had "erased" her in the last year.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Jessica Mulroney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Mutual Friends#British Royal Family#The Daily Mail#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Meghan Markle Shares A Glimse of Lilibet.

If you look hard enough, you can catch your first glimpse of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in a video commemorating Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday. The Instagram clip shared to the Archwell page shows a small, framed shot of the newborn sitting atop Markle’s desk at her Montecito, California home. Page Six confirmed that the black-and-white photo iis of Prince Harry with his daughter.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Meghan Markle Received From Her Father On Her 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, 2021. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have spent the day quietly, at home with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, according to Harper's Bazaar. To kick off the next decade of her life, Meghan launched a new initiative by way of the Archewell website. Said new initiative, called 40x40, saw Meghan asking 40 of her closest gal pals to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman who was getting back into the work force after losing her job during the coronavirus pandemic.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
Worldnickiswift.com

What Melissa McCarthy Just Revealed About Prince Harry

Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Meghan Markle for the Duchess of Sussex's 40x40 initiative, which was launched on Meghan's 40th birthday. The two women made a fun video to share Meghan's new idea to help women rejoin the workforce after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on the Archewell website — and features a surprise appearance by Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.
Beauty & Fashionnickiswift.com

Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan. As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Royal Family Would Welcome Prince Harry Back If Meghan Markle Marriage Ends, Royal Author Claims

Prince Harry would likely return to royal life if his marriage with Meghan Markle doesn't last, a royal biographer has claimed. Prince Harry moved to California and started a new life with his wife and their son Archie last year after they decided to step back from their roles as working members of the royal family. The couple's relationship is going strong, and they welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, in June.
WorldGossip Cop

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allegedly ‘Ruffling Feathers’ In Hollywood With Over-The-Top Paychecks

Has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “arrogance and entitlement” already begun making them enemies in Hollywood? An online tabloid claims the royal renegades’ “power-hungry moves” have upset the natural order of things in Tinseltown and infuriated U.K. based musicians with their multimillion dollar deal with Spotify. We looked into the issue and can clarify several claims.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Royal Staffers Rescinded Meghan Markle Bullying Complaints, ‘Finding Freedom’ Claims

Taking it back. Months after Meghan Markle was accused of bullying former royal aides, a new report claims that the employees rescinded the complaint. In a new epilogue included with the paperback edition of the book Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, sources claimed that two of the people mentioned in the original complaint asked to withdraw the allegations.
CelebritiesPopculture

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Reconnecting With Prince William and Kate Middleton

They may be separated by hundreds of miles and an entire ocean, but that isn't enough to stop the Cambridges and the Sussexes from putting in the work to mend their relationship. Amid continued reports of a royal rift, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly putting in the effort to reconnect and are growing "very close" in the process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy