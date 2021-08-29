Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney Still Talk Regularly, According to One of Their Mutual Friends
Just because Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's friendship isn't plastered all over Instagram, doesn't mean it isn't as strong as ever. Speculation that Jessica and Meghan are on the outs is nothing new, but the latest round of goss was fueled by two things: First, Jessica didn't post an Instagram tribute to Meghan on her birthday earlier this month, which some people decided was a kind of snub. And second, Jessica shared and then deleted an Instagram post about mental health and not blaming people and companies that had "erased" her in the last year.www.cosmopolitan.com
