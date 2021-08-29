Cancel
Flames consume high-rise in Milan; residents evacuated

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian firefighters on Sunday battled a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-story residential building and poured black smoke into the air. Residents were hurriedly evacuated. Mayor Giuseppe Sala said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, but that firefighters were kicking down doors, apartment by...

Fox News

Fox News

