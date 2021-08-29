Cancel
As I've indicated elsewhere, the risk profile for the other childhood..

. diseases addressed by the standard slate of vaccines was, and I would actually argue is still, much more clear than it is in the case of HPV. You're talking about pathogens that are either significantly more deadly case for case (polio, measles, tetanus) and/or else to which children are particularly vulnerable or disproportionately impacted. And, is efficacious and as "good an idea" as HPV vax may seem, it falls within neither of those categories. And this is completely leaving aside that it is easily preventable via other means (abstention, barrier protection, etc).

