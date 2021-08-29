Cancel
Harrison Smith Gets His Bag

By Josh Frey
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the heels of some bad news about Irv Smith Jr., Vikings fans got some great news about their roster’s other Smith. Harrison Smith and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension that keeps the All-Pro safety in Minnesota through his mid-30s. The Vikings defense as a whole was quite disappointing in 2020, but Smith was not. Since the 2016 season, he has been PFF’s top-graded safety at an even 92.0. The 32-year-old anchored an extremely young secondary last season, recording a team-high five interceptions. This total also tied his career-best from the 2014 season.

purpleptsd.com

purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com
