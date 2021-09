Forin released a commanding debut EP on influential bass music label Sound Museum to cement his status as a growing leader in the scene. A purveyor of all things bass, Forin has been making waves in the Los Angeles electronic music community, with heavy-hitting releases with important platforms like Bass Waffles and Wormhole Records and legends like Tipper playing out his tracks. You may have even had the pleasure of catching one of his signature heady yet dancey sets at important SoCal events like Big Booty Bass, Jackson Tree Festival, and Love Long Beach Festival. Not only has he contributed to the growth of the Los Angeles underground music community through his music, Forin is also a curator and resident of Jetlag LA – a monthly event series dedicated to global bass and UK sounds.