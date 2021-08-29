Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Loved him as Lou Grant on MTM. Only Betty White is left from that show

By graycalhoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Loved him as Lou Grant on MTM. Only Betty White is left from that show ** -- graycalhoo 08/29/2021 3:04PM. She and Keith Richards are waayyy out there in my deadpool. ** -- Mad Bowl Hoo 08/29/2021 3:22PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Betty White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtm#Deadpool#Mtm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videosmetv.com

You know these TV stars… but can you name the TV show?

These stars are all known for classic TV series. But these are not those shows. These are the other show starring beloved icons. We took a screengrab of their name in the credits. See if you can recognize the show!. Andy Griffith left Mayberry and in the 1970s could be...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

‘Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ ‘Lou Grant’ star Ed Asner dead at 91

Ed Asner, a self-described Hollywood lefty whose Lou Grant character gave every American worker hope that the boss really does have a heart, died Sunday, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91. “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” his family said in a statement through his Twitter account. “Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on ...
CelebritiesRomesentinel.com

Television’s ‘Lou Grant’ dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” died Sunday. He was 91. Built...
CelebritiesDecider

As Lou Grant, Ed Asner Showed That Vulnerability Is Masculinity

If you were born before 1990, then you can sum up Ed Asner’s pop culture legacy with three words: “I hate spunk.” If you were born in the last 30 years, there are probably just two words: “Elf” and “Up.” But back to those three words, an iconic line delivered by Asner in the pilot episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. You know the scene: meek Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore) is interviewing for a job at WJM-TV, a news station in Minneapolis. She’s broken an engagement, moved to the city, and is ready to live her life on her terms. There’s just one big obstacle: a stocky bulldozer of a man parked behind a desk. His name’s Lou Grant (played by Asner) and he’s the exact opposite of meek. After a disastrous interview wherein Lou asks questions he legally can’t ask and Mary answers questions a few prompts too late, the cantankerous newsman gets up close to Mary, delivers his final verdict on her as a job candidate, and makes history:
Los Angeles, CAKABC

Ed Asner Dies; Played Lou Grant On “MTM”

(Los Angeles, CA) — The actor best known for portraying gruff-but-loveable newsroom boss Lou Grant has died. Ed Asner’s family said on Twitter the 91-year-old Emmy-winner passed away peacefully Sunday morning surrounded by loved ones. Asner won seven Emmy Awards — three for playing Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and two more for “Lou Grant,” an hour-long drama that ran on CBS shortly after the Moore show ended production in 1977. The Kansas City native also won Emmys for his performances in the landmark ABC miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Roots.” Asner is one of only two actors to win Emmys for playing the same character on both a situation comedy and a drama series. He also served as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1981 to 1985.
Celebritiesinformnny.com

Actor Ed Asner, TV’s blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner’s...
Kansas City, KSKansas City Star

Remembering Ed Asner: From Kansas City, Kan., junkyard to Lou Grant and lasting fame

An actor can make a good living, and even flourish, across an entire career without finding the role that truly understands him. Ed Asner, who died Sunday at 91, found his: Lou Grant, the surly, sneaky-avuncular news director of WJM-TV on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Prior to that show — one of a sterling handful of situation comedies we’ll be revisiting decades from now — the son of an Orthodox Jewish Kansas City, Kansas, junkman worked hard, and not always gratifyingly, in a decade (the 1960s) dominated for him by supporting heavies and brusque, salt-of-the-earth authority figures.
CelebritiesDaily Reflector

Care of the legendary Lou Grant

If anyone ever writes a book about the history of religion news in the mainstream press, it will need to include a photo of the glowering, and often smirking, mug of Lou Grant. Lou Grant was a TV character, of course. He was played by the Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner,...
TV & VideosWBUR

Ed Asner's Gone But America Needs Another Show Like 'Lou Grant'

My newsroom boss has an excellent nose for breaking stories, a strong ethical instinct, and a tough but compassionate approach to whiny reporters. So it’s hard to fathom he’s barely heard of “Lou Grant.”. Granted, the classic newsroom show (a spin-off of the very different comedy, "The Mary Tyler Moore...
TV Seriesplattecountylandmark.com

Housing evictions, Lou Grant and happy pills

I‘m not sure a world without Lou Grant is worth living in. Think about this. Ed Asner played Lou Grant on the Mary Tyler Moore show in the 1970’s. I doubt that show could even be aired at this point because the Lou Grant character would be canceled by the current culture. No way the current world would tolerate Lou. He’s an old white guy with a slice of bigot and chauvinistic side. In present day television he would have to be a transgendered black man that identified as a woman. If the character was rewritten as that, he’d be in the best time slot available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy