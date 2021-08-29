Cancel
Actor Ed Asner, star of ‘Mary Tyler Moore,’ ‘Lou Grant’ dies at age 91 – family

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Ed Asner, who played a gruff newsman for laughs and for drama in the classic TV series “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spinoff “Lou Grant” in the 1970s and 1980s and was honored with seven Emmy Awards, died on Sunday at age 91, his family said.

