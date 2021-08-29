Scottsbluff man, two teens arrested in shooting of 18-year-old man

A Scottsbluff man and two teen boys were arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that injured an 18-year-old man, Scottsbluff Police released Sunday morning. Ray Noel Camacho Jr., of Scottsbluff, and two unidentified teen boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats in connection with shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of West Overland just prior to 8 p.m., Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson said. The two teens have also been charged possession of a handgun by a minor. Camacho and the two teens are held at the Scotts Bluff County Jail.