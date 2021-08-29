Rolling Stones pay video tribute to late drummer
The iconic rock band the Rolling Stones has released a tribute video to honor its late drummer Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday at age 80 of undisclosed causes. The two-minute video, released on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group's social media Friday, is a montage of stills and video spotlighting the acclaimed percussionist, set to "If You Can't Rock Me" from the 1974 album "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll." About 40 seconds in, Watts recalls in an archival interview that in 1963, the gig was only supposed to last a year: "So when the Stones asked me to join, they talked in terms of a band — a commitment, in other words. 'Oh, this will go on a year, and then next year fold up.' "www.newsday.com
Comments / 0