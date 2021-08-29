Cancel
NFL

Douglas Debuts with the Texans

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

Defensive back Rasul Douglas signed with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, a day after the Las Vegas Raiders released the former West Virginia corner who is entering his fifth season in the NFL.

Douglas made his first appearance with the Texans Saturday evening. He registered two tackles in the final preseason game of the season against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Douglas in the third round (99th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he made 17 appearances, including the Eagles Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

In three seasons with the Eagles, Douglas recorded 118 tackles, 25 pass deflections, and five interceptions before spending last season with the Carolina Panthers after being released by the Eagles in the final cuts of the 2020 season.

Douglas signed with the Raiders in April before being released last week.

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

