Jessie Bates Continues to Wait as Another Veteran Safety Signs an Extension

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals start the regular season against the Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium on Sept. 12.

Minnesota just locked up their star safety to a long term deal. Will the Bengals do the same?

The Vikings agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension with Harrison Smith on Sunday according to Mike Golic Jr. The 32-year-old is the NFL's second-highest paid safety.

Meanwhile, the Bengals haven't been able to sign Jessie Bates to a long-term deal. The 24-year-old had a breakout season in 2020, finishing with three interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

"I guess I haven't done enough yet to be considered one of the top safeties in this league," Bates said earlier this month. "I think this will probably be my last time that I speak on the contract just because I think it can get a little messy as far as thinking about it too much."

The Bengals usually try to get their long-term extensions done before the start of the regular season. The clock is ticking and it doesn't feel like they're closing in on an agreement.

The Seahawks signed Jamal Adams to a four-year, $70 million extension earlier this month.

Colin Kaepernick With Higher Rating Than Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow Gives Details on Rehab: "Every Workout to Me was Life or Death"

Joe Burrow on AFC North: "We're Coming to Challenge the Division"

Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: "He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape"

Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

