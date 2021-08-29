Cancel
NFL

AP source: Jets acquire edge rusher Shaq Lawson from Texans

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are replacing one sack-happy Lawson with another. Edge rusher Shaq Lawson was acquired by the Jets from the Houston Texans on Sunday for a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL draft, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

