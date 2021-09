Some employees, members of their families and community members are protesting against the requirement that all DHMC employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. Outside of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s main campus in Lebanon, around 25 dissenters lined Route 120 on Saturday in a protest against Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health’s requirement that all its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. Protestors emphasized that they were against the mandate and not the vaccine itself, but also cited pseudoscientific theories and misinformation about the vaccines in explaining their positions.