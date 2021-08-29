WPIAL Sportsmen Week 0 Top Six Performers of the Week

One of the weekly items that our new partners WPIAL Sportsmen will provide to Pittsburgh Sports Now is their Performers of the Week. Following the Friday and Saturday games, the crew at WPIAL Sportsmen evaluate all tape and come up with a list of players that they determine to be the weeks top performers. They want to be very clear that this isn’t a list of the top passers or rushers of the week, it’s a list of players that they deem to have turned in the best performances, taking in the various factors and opponents.