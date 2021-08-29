Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, FL

Attend the Imagine Clearwater Kickoff

By Kelly Kelly
Posted by 
Colorful Clearwater
Colorful Clearwater
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qs3AF_0bgZDlZj00

The city of Clearwater will hold an Imagine Clearwater kick-off ceremony on Friday, September 3, 9 a.m. at the Clearwater Main Library overlooking Coachman Park, to celebrate the highly anticipated project.

City elected officials, leaders, local dignitaries and members of the city’s Imagine design firm, Stantec, and construction firm, Skanska, will be in attendance at the library, located at 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater.

The public is encouraged to attend the event where parking will be free in the library lot.

The event marks ongoing redevelopment at Clearwater’s iconic 24-acre Coachman Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mGi8_0bgZDlZj00
Trailers are delivered to the contruction site on Sept. 9, 2020. Credit: David Lillesand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9fdi_0bgZDlZj00
Before the old parking lot was demolished. Credit: David Lillesand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZ48b_0bgZDlZj00
Progress continutes on the site. Credit: David Lillesand

Imagine Clearwater is an investment in the redevelopment of Downtown Clearwater and its waterfront – including construction of a new 4,000-seat covered amphitheater in Coachman Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSvYt_0bgZDlZj00
Stantec

Designed to connect the waterfront and the Downtown Clearwater community, Imagine Clearwater includes an expansive park and recreational spaces, a gateway plaza and bluff walk that connects the park to downtown,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yxIJ_0bgZDlZj00
Stantec

a bay walk promenade overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, a lake area with picnic shelters, and an ocean-themed play area with an interactive pop-jet water feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSULw_0bgZDlZj00
Stantec

The additions to Coachman Park also include the amphitheater which will accommodate a year-round performance schedule that promises to continue the city of Clearwater’s reputation as a premier location for diverse live entertainment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Colorful Clearwater

Colorful Clearwater

Clearwater, FL
220
Followers
94
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorful Clearwater highlights all areas of Clearwater for locals and tourists alike – the arts & culture, activities, attractions, events, family fun, food & drink, future city plans, hotels, parks, shopping, sports, and more. Great background stories showcase Clearwater's businesses and people.

 https://colorfulclearwater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Government
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Stantec#Skanska#N Osceola Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Colorful Clearwater

Listen to the City Manager Finalists’ Forum

A public forum was held on Tuesday, September 1, at Ruth Eckerd Hall to introduce Clearwater citizens to the final four city manager candidates. The candidates spoke in alphabetical order in a “fireside chat” on stage with Mayor Frank Hibbard. After the session, the four were on hand to personally meet with forum attendees.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Colorful Clearwater

Get the Scoop on The Big Cleanup Clearwater

Join in on a citywide effort to pick up litter all across Clearwater on Saturday, October 16!. For just a few hours, you can make a difference. Anyone can volunteer and community groups are welcome. Businesses and organizations will plan their own clean ups during the week from October 11 – 16.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Colorful Clearwater

A Tribute to City Manager Bill Horne

Bill Horne was Clearwater’s city manager. His unexpected passing on August 14 has shocked our community. He exemplified the essence of leadership, exercising firm yet dignified grace. He earned the respect of all who knew him, both as an accomplished City Manager and as a man of faith. All who had the honor of knowing Bill will miss his easy manner, quick smile and measured opinions.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
Colorful Clearwater

Shop ‘Til You Drop at The Market Marie

It’s back! Clearwater’s new outdoor market – called The Market Marie – appears this time on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and it will be the biggest yet with an astounding 100 vendors!. Catering to local small business owners, the market – located on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy