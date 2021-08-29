Attend the Imagine Clearwater Kickoff

The city of Clearwater will hold an Imagine Clearwater kick-off ceremony on Friday, September 3, 9 a.m. at the Clearwater Main Library overlooking Coachman Park, to celebrate the highly anticipated project.

City elected officials, leaders, local dignitaries and members of the city’s Imagine design firm, Stantec, and construction firm, Skanska, will be in attendance at the library, located at 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater.

The public is encouraged to attend the event where parking will be free in the library lot.

The event marks ongoing redevelopment at Clearwater’s iconic 24-acre Coachman Park.

Trailers are delivered to the contruction site on Sept. 9, 2020. Credit: David Lillesand

Before the old parking lot was demolished. Credit: David Lillesand

Progress continutes on the site. Credit: David Lillesand

Imagine Clearwater is an investment in the redevelopment of Downtown Clearwater and its waterfront – including construction of a new 4,000-seat covered amphitheater in Coachman Park.

Stantec

Designed to connect the waterfront and the Downtown Clearwater community, Imagine Clearwater includes an expansive park and recreational spaces, a gateway plaza and bluff walk that connects the park to downtown,

Stantec

a bay walk promenade overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, a lake area with picnic shelters, and an ocean-themed play area with an interactive pop-jet water feature.

Stantec

The additions to Coachman Park also include the amphitheater which will accommodate a year-round performance schedule that promises to continue the city of Clearwater’s reputation as a premier location for diverse live entertainment.