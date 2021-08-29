Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paradise, CA

What’s in wildfire smoke? A toxicologist explains the health risks

By Luke Montrose
Marin Independent Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmoke is turning the sky hazy across a large swath of the country as dozens of large fires burn, and a lot of people are wondering what’s in the air they’re breathing. As an environmental toxicologist, I study the effects of wildfire smoke and how they differ from other sources of air pollution. We know that breathing wildfire smoke can be harmful. Less clear is what the worsening wildfire landscape will mean for public health in the future, but research is raising red flags.

www.marinij.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paradise, CA
Local
California Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#Air Conditioning#Wildfire#Smoke#N95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Science
Related
EnvironmentKSBW.com

Wildfire Smoke: Here’s what AQI really means

As wildfires continue to burn in California, residents may see smoke outside and check the forecast AQI for the day. But what does AQI really mean?. KCRA 3 Meteorologist Mark Finan walks you through it in the video above.
Minnesota StateINFORUM

What Minnesota wildfires are doing to our health

DULUTH — Smoke from the Greenwood Fire substantially increased when the wildfire doubled in size between Monday and Tuesday, worsening air quality conditions in northeastern Minnesota. Dr. Laalitha Surapaneni, assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, said that while this summer's wildfires and the health risks they pose...
EnvironmentScientific American

What the Acrid Smoke from Wildfires Can Teach Us

As climate change intensifies summer after summer, millions of people around the world are finding themselves shrouded in toxic wildfire smoke, including those in North America, Russia and the Mediterranean just this past month. I’m from Australia, where our devastating 2019–2020 bushfires and smoke caught the world’s attention. Wildfire smoke...
Spokane, WAspokanevalleyfire.com

WILDFIRE SMOKE IS IN THE AIR

The Spokane area is being blanketed by smoke from surrounding wildfires. As the wind directions change, so too, does the smoke. Smoke from wildfires expose our lungs and bodies to potentially harmful pollutants as well as it makes it more difficult to fight off infections. The smoke may make it difficult to breathe, especially for people with existing health conditions, such as asthma, COPD, COVID-19, and heart disease. Children and older adults are also more susceptible to these smoky conditions.
ScienceEurekAlert

Breathing humid and salt-enriched air reduces respiratory droplet generation

Two parallel studies were conducted. In one, a randomized 4-arm study of 21 healthy human subjects, the researchers found that the breathing of humid air and the delivery of salt droplets sized to deposit in the nose, trachea, and main bronchi reduced the exhalation of respiratory droplets — recognized to be a primary mode of transport of SARS-CoV-2 — by approximately 50% within 10 minutes following hydration. Suppression lasts around one hour on return to dry air conditions, while on exposure to divalent calcium and magnesium salts suppression continues for 4–5 hours. This clearing of respiratory droplets from the upper airways is similar to that achieved by the wearing of cotton face masks.
Sparks, NVKOLO TV Reno

Mental health impacts of prolonged wildfire smoke

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Feeling fatigued and drained? Wildfire smoke may be to blame. For over a month, smoke from the wildfires in Northern California continue to spread across Northern Nevada, degrading the air quality over the last several weeks. The smoke not only robs us of clean air, but...
Environmenthealththoroughfare.com

Smoke From Faraway Wildfires Can Still Damage Your Health, Study Shows

Huge wildfires, similarly to what we saw last year, are producing enormous clouds of smoke that are big enough to develop their own micro-climate and turn skies grey. Smoke is emerging from fires in the western US, Canada, Greece, Turkey, Algeria, Spain, Italy, and Siberia. The situation is so dire...
EnvironmentMedicalXpress

Wildfire smoke exposure during pregnancy increases preterm birth risk

Exposure to wildfire smoke during pregnancy increases the risk that a baby will be born too early, a new Stanford University study suggests. The study, published Aug. 14 in Environmental Research, finds there may have been as many as 7,000 extra preterm births in California attributable to wildfire smoke exposure between 2007 and 2012. These births occurred before 37 weeks of pregnancy when incomplete development heightens risk of various neurodevelopmental, gastrointestinal and respiratory complications, and even death.
California Statekyma.com

Smoke from California’s wildfires raises concerns for children

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP, KYMA, KECY) - Concerned Sacramento parents worry that their kids are unable to go outside due to the smoke from California's recent wildfires. After Lunch and recess have temporarily been placed inside for students, one parent remarks, "They tend to focus more when they're able to release that energy and sit quieter in class."
Environmentkrwg.org

UNM Researcher Explains How Wildfire Smoke Can Damage Your Lungs

Heads up – the haze from this summer’s western wildfires has created days where the landscape has taken on a science-fiction dimension – and that smoke that fills New Mexico’s skies comes with toxic materials that can affect even healthy people, according to Matt Campen, PhD, a professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the UNM College of Pharmacy.
EnvironmentMountain Democrat

Wildfires blame is great but action is what’s needed

Chuck Larson wrote a long letter on blame for our wildfire situation. Blame is great as an intellectual exercise, but what’s needed now is action. L. Let’s look at some of the blame areas and separate out those that can be acted on in a relatively timely manner. First as...
Chico, CAactionnewsnow.com

Smoke from wildfires is creating a health hazard for some

CHICO, Calif. - One doctor from Enloe Medical Center said not everyone is more vulnerable but all the smoke in the area increases the chances for those with underlying health conditions of catching the coronavirus. A thick oppressive blanket of smoke is covering Chico. It’s invading cars, homes, businesses and...
Colorado StateFOX21News.com

CDPHE issues Air Quality Health Advisory for wildfire smoke

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke for north-central and northwestern Colorado. Affected areas include Moffat, Routt, Jackson, Rio Blanco, and Garfield Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Craig, Steamboat Springs, Walden, Meeker, Rifle, and Glenwood Springs.
California StateKSBW.com

What's causing all of the wildfires in California?

SALINAS, Calif. — Nearly 85% of all wildfires in the United States are caused by humans, according to the National Park Service. Another leading cause of fires is lightning, which caused most of the destructive fires in 2020 across the state of California. This year, California is on pace to...
Stanford, CAbayareaparent.com

Back to School Amid Wildfire Smoke

The wildfires that annually burn hundreds of thousands of acres in California don’t just scorch the land; they also pump toxic smoke into the air. Pediatrician Lisa Patel, M.D., an expert on the health effects of climate change, is worried about that smoke harming children, especially as the peak of wildfire season coincides with the beginning of the school year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy