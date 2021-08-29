In Los Angeles, price for admission at nation’s second-largest school district is a negative covid test - every single week

A teacher at an elementary school in Marin County, California, infected a dozen students at her school with the Delta variant of COVID-19 in May, according to a CDC report released Friday. The teacher was unvaccinated. The teacher reported symptoms on May 19, continued working until May 21, then tested positive. In all, 27 people were infected, including the teacher. According to the report, students wore masks at the school, the classroom was equipped with an air filter, and students’ seats were spaced six feet apart. The teacher wore her mask most of the time but removed it when reading to the class, the report said. Students in the front two rows of the classroom were most susceptible, with 80 percent of them testing positive.