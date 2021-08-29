Cancel
Education

In Los Angeles, price for admission at nation’s second-largest school district is a negative covid test - every single week

By Erica Werner, The Washington Post
Anchorage Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - As hundreds of thousands of kids return to class in the nation’s second-largest school district, they’re participating in what amounts to a massive public health experiment unfolding in real time: Every single student, teacher and administrator in the Los Angeles public schools must get tested for the coronavirus every single week - indefinitely.

