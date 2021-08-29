Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Columbiana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Columbiana County in east central Ohio Northeastern Carroll County in east central Ohio * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 314 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Lisbon, or 10 miles northwest of Wellsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include East Palestine, Calcutta, Lisbon, New Waterford, Salineville, Hanoverton, Rogers, Summitville, Negley, Beaver Creek State Park, Glenmoor, and Lake Tomahawk. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH