Gallia County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Gallia, southeastern Jackson and north central Lawrence Counties through 400 PM EDT At 313 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oak Hill, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gallipolis, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Gallia, Vinton, Adamsville, Gage and Centerpoint. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

