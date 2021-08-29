Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed as Washington's starter for Week 1

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Week 1's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fitzpatrick was the presumed starter for all of the preseason, but Washington hadn't made it official until today. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fitzpatrick will be the starter in Week 1 and moving forward. Fitzpatrick signed with Washington this summer on a one-year, $10 million contract. Taylor Heinicke will serve as his backup.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Washington Football Team#The Los Angeles Chargers#Nfl Network#Fanduel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ryan Fitzpatrick Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Beard

Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has always been known for these two things: his beard and his fearless attitude. We now know that at least one of those qualities will stay with him for a long time. During this Thursday’s media session, Fitzpatrick revealed that he probably won’t shave his beard...
NFLYardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick Officially Lands Yet Another Starting QB Job

Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of the more well-traveled players in the NFL. He is now a member of the Washington Football Team and the signing seemed to signal he would end up as the Week 1 starter. Dwayne Haskins is gone, Alex Smith is retired, and that left the opening...
NFLchatsports.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick Solid in WFT's Preseason Win over Bengals as Joe Burrow Sits

The Washington Football Team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13 in preseason action on Friday at FedExField. Washington scored 11 unanswered points in the second half to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 17-10 lead thanks to a Dustin Hopkins 31-yard field goal and a one-yard rush from rookie running back Jaret Patterson with 11:47 remaining in regulation.
NFLfantraxhq.com

AVOID RYAN FITZPATRICK SHARES!

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This article started as a DO NOT DRAFT list for quarterbacks, but I realized I didn’t have a huge problem with the ADPs of many QBs worth drafting. I think so many analysts spend time on analyzing QB play and historical performance, that we have a pretty good handle on who’s got the best chance to outperform their draft cost. There was one QB that stood out to me as particularly overvalued. That player is Ryan Fitzpatrick. I’m not trying to be a bully, but I’ve got some takes, friends.
NFLYardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick Brings Lessons from Dan Marino to WFT

Ryan Fitzpatrick played for a lot of teams before arriving to the Washington Football Team this offseason. Each stop has certainly taught him something about the game and contributes to the way he approaches his quarterback duties. Not all of them had legendary mentors at his disposal, though. Not like...
NFLNBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick unbothered by WFT's lack of preseason TDs

While many Washington fans are perturbed that Ryan Fitzpatrick and the starting offense hasn't scored a touchdown yet in the preseason, the quarterback himself found himself more irritated by something else recently: his unkempt hair. So, on Monday, Fitzpatrick showed up to training camp practice with a fresh cut, and...
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Ryan Fitzpatrick connects with rookie receiver Dax Milne

The Washington Football Team released third-year wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. on Monday, in part because head coach Ron Rivera and his coaching staff like some of the younger players more. One such player is rookie Dax Milne. Sims was impressive at times as a rookie but failed to maintain...
NFLNBC Washington

What Scott Turner Is Telling Ryan Fitzpatrick About Decision-Making at QB

What Scott Turner is telling Fitzpatrick about decision-making originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Reining in Ryan Fitzpatrick is a phrase that comes across as an oxymoron, and yet, that's a task that many Washington Football Team followers hope offensive coordinator Scott Turner can pull off in the 2021 season.
NFLYardbarker

No Worries?: WTF's Ryan Fitzpatrick Weighs In On "Stagnant" Offense

Preseason games won't matter to the record, but they do matter to every team. How else can one figure out the flaws they must correct before the start of the new season?. Where are the Washington Football Team's flaws? For now, it's primarily on offense. With a revamped unit, repetition...
NFLYardbarker

3 Best Seasons For Ryan Fitzpatrick During NFL Career

With Alex Smith recently joining ESPN as an NFL analyst, there are only two quarterbacks from the 2005 draft class that are still playing in the league. One of them is Aaron Rodgers who was drafted No. 24 overall by the Green Bay Packers. The other one, and quite surprisingly,...
NFLNBC Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Betting Favorite to Lead NFL in Interceptions

Fitzpatrick is betting favorite to lead NFL in interceptions originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Throughout his soon-to-be 17-year NFL career, Ryan Fitzpatrick has developed a reputation as one of the sport's biggest risk-takers. It's a major reason why despite the fact that he's put up big numbers in the past, his knack for turning the ball over has largely prevented him from staying with one franchise long-term.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has started for eight different NFL teams during his 16-season career — the most of any quarterback. In 2020, he started in seven games for the Dolphins, preparing the way for the team’s No. 5 overall 2020 NFL Draft pick Tua Tagovailoa to take over. Can Fitzpatrick elevate a Washington passing game in need of dependable quarterback play and be of value at his current ADP and fantasy football outlook?

Comments / 0

Community Policy