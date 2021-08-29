Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed as Washington's starter for Week 1

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. This article started as a DO NOT DRAFT list for quarterbacks, but I realized I didn’t have a huge problem with the ADPs of many QBs worth drafting. I think so many analysts spend time on analyzing QB play and historical performance, that we have a pretty good handle on who’s got the best chance to outperform their draft cost. There was one QB that stood out to me as particularly overvalued. That player is Ryan Fitzpatrick. I’m not trying to be a bully, but I’ve got some takes, friends.