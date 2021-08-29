Ryan Fitzpatrick confirmed as Washington's starter for Week 1
Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Week 1's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fitzpatrick was the presumed starter for all of the preseason, but Washington hadn't made it official until today. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fitzpatrick will be the starter in Week 1 and moving forward. Fitzpatrick signed with Washington this summer on a one-year, $10 million contract. Taylor Heinicke will serve as his backup.www.numberfire.com
