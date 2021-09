Most life needs oxygen to thrive, and science shows that O2 began to show up in Earth's atmosphere in serious amounts some 2.4 billion years ago. However, there was also a small injection of oxygen around 100 million years earlier than that – and the origin of that earlier breath has so far been a mystery. A new study points to volcanoes as the likely cause of this shorter oxygenation event preceding the major one. Through an analysis of rock records, researchers have spotted a corresponding increase in mercury levels that indicates volcanic activity. That activity would have led to nutrient-rich lava...