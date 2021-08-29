MSDH closing vaccination sites across the state on Monday in preparation of hurricane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s fired vaccine chief, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, filed a federal lawsuit against the state and said she wants to clear her name. Fiscus said in an interview with FOX13 Investigates in July that she was fired from her job as the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health for what she said amounts to doing her job. She was fired after Republican lawmakers objected to her promoting COVID-19 vaccinations for teenagers.