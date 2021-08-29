MSDH closing vaccination sites across the state on Monday in preparation of hurricane
MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi State Department of Health announces the closures of all vaccination sites.
MSDH said:
Due to Hurricane Ida, all MSDH COVID-19 testing sites, including the old Farmers’ Market location in Jackson, will NOT operate on Monday, August 30. Testing sites in central and south Mississippi counties will be closed Tuesday, and further locations may be closed Tuesday.
