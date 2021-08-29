Cancel
Mississippi State

MSDH closing vaccination sites across the state on Monday in preparation of hurricane

 4 days ago
Watch: MSDH grants DeSoto County's request for state assistance with testing after rise in COVID-19 cases

MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi State Department of Health announces the closures of all vaccination sites.

MSDH said:

Due to Hurricane Ida, all MSDH COVID-19 testing sites, including the old Farmers’ Market location in Jackson, will NOT operate on Monday, August 30. Testing sites in central and south Mississippi counties will be closed Tuesday, and further locations may be closed Tuesday.

