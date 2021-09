A video of an Afghan TV presenter dressed in a suit and tie continuing to host his talk show while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban fighters has gone viral on social media.The 42-second clip shows the host of Afghanistan TV, identified by Vice as Mirwaiz Haidari Haqdost, sitting next to a Taliban leader while reading out a statement from the hardline group.According to media reports, the men stormed the building on Sunday and demanded to speak to the presenter. The anchor spoke about the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan and urged locals to cooperate with the group...