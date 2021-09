DENNIS – One person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries after four car crash. At 3:18pm, the Dennis fire and police responded to a reported four car accident Cuffy’s at 723 Route 28. Upon arrival a Mercury Mountaineer apparently went off the road and crashed into the parking lot striking three other vehicles. The driver of […] The post One person injured after SUV crashes into three parked vehicles in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.