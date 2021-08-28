Was pulled over and arrested for DUI, but I blew a .064. What can I do to get my charges dropped?
I left the bar around 11pm and was driving with a friend. We were going for a joyride and I took a wrong turn onto a private road. Shortly after a police cruiser pulled me over. I was not swerving nor speeding. After a field sobriety test I was told that my balance was impaired, but I was on rough terrain/gravel. I was placed under arrest and taken to the nearest station and administered a proper breathalyzer test wherein I blew a 0.64. I was given an appearance ticket for DUI and dropped off back at home. My court date is in two weeks. What can I expect given I did not exceed .08 and no injury or damage to property occurred? What do I do now and do I have to worry about my license being suspended?avvo.com
Comments / 0