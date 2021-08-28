Cancel
Public Safety

Was pulled over and arrested for DUI, but I blew a .064. What can I do to get my charges dropped?

By Asked in Aberdeen, WA
 7 days ago

I left the bar around 11pm and was driving with a friend. We were going for a joyride and I took a wrong turn onto a private road. Shortly after a police cruiser pulled me over. I was not swerving nor speeding. After a field sobriety test I was told that my balance was impaired, but I was on rough terrain/gravel. I was placed under arrest and taken to the nearest station and administered a proper breathalyzer test wherein I blew a 0.64. I was given an appearance ticket for DUI and dropped off back at home. My court date is in two weeks. What can I expect given I did not exceed .08 and no injury or damage to property occurred? What do I do now and do I have to worry about my license being suspended?

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Champaign, ILWTAX

Charges in DUI crash that killed U of I officer

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A Champaign woman faces an aggravated drunken driving charge following a weekend chain-reaction crash that killed an off-duty University of Illinois police officer. Twenty-five-year-old Logan S. Freed entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to an aggravated driving under the influence charge and a second lesser charge...
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Baby found dead after parents left her with a relative to get a break

An 11-month -old baby has been found dead after her parents left her with a “relative” so that they “could get a break. ”. The incident occurred last week in Indiana. Authorities say the child’s parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn dropped the child off with 37-year-old Justin Miller on Friday but then contacted them on Sunday when Miller failed to return the girl.
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Public Safetyplanettransgender.com

Transgender woman murdered at her partner’s funeral

Sabrina Martins, 36, was shot eight times by two assains Friday while attending her companion’s wake in a chapel in Joinville, Brazil. Martins, suffering from at least 5 gunshot wounds died at the Hospital Municipal São José, in Joinville just moments after she arrived. According to a police spokesman the two men fled on foot and have not yet been apprehended.
Chautauqua County, NYwnynewsnow.com

Two Airlifted Following Head-on Crash

CARROLL – New York State Police are looking into what caused a head-on vehicle crash in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. According to fire dispatch reports, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Falconer-Frewsburg Road. New York State Police Captain Eric Balon says a vehicle, operated by Melissa Crofka, of...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Abusive husband guilty of murdering estranged wife by pouring petrol on her and burning down house

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a house fire has been found guilty of her murder.Damion Simmons, 45, doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol and set fire to her home in Harlesden, northwest London, in April last year.The pair had been married since 2019 but their relationship broke down and Simmons began a campaign of abuse and torment against his former partner in the months leading up to her death.A jury at the Old Bailey heard how in the hours before her death, Simmons posted a naked picture of Ms Keane-Simmons on Instagram.She reported the image to...
Germantown, WIWISN

Man accused of stomping on fellow inmate's head, causing his death

WEST BEND, Wis. — Sheriff's deputies are investigating how a Germantown man was brutally murdered in the Washington County Jail. Jalen Proft, 23, died two days after being booked on a probation violation. "Jalen was such a kind soul, his smile could light up a room," his sister Magdalia Proft-Maikowski...

