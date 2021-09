Howdy! Since today is the last day of August (how crazy is that?!), it is the perfect time to do a round-up of the top 10 best sellers on TanyaFoster.com from the month of August. There’s a little bit of summer and a little bit of fall in these picks, so it’s perfect for your late summer/early fall wardrobe. Personally, I love the choices you all selected! Below is a closer look at all of the best of August products in no particular order.