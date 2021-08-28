What’s the best course of action for a DUI in PA that might be due to both alcohol and marijuana?

I was stopped after a concert in Pittsburgh at a DUI checkpoint. I had to get out of the car, perform a sobriety test, take a breathalyzer and also a blood test. They said the results would be in in three weeks. I’m an Ohio resident but it happened in PA. I’ve never had a DUI before and the officer told my gf that the breathalyzer showed the exact legal limit of .08. Will the blood test show if I consumed marijuana? Or just test for my blood alcohol content? What’s the best course of action to take? I work in a school and I’m afraid to get terminated.