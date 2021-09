The Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, and the new-look defense will have a major test in Lamar Jackson. Much has been made of the Las Vegas Raiders new-look defense, led by a defensive coordinator who has had some real success at the NFL level. Gus Bradley inherits a group that was one of the worst in football last season, but also one that made wholesale changes, so he has a blank slate to work with in some areas.