*** WATCH *** Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing stolen truck through guardrail…
HYANNIS – A driver who just crashed through a guardrail reportedly told cops he was in the Town of Wellfleet, Massachusetts. He wasn’t. He was in Hyannis. At the Lewis Bay Boat Ramp. The pickup truck resting just footsteps from … Continue reading → The post *** WATCH *** Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing stolen truck through guardrail… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.capecoddaily.com
Comments / 0